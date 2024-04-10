Ireland South MEP says new EU directive will help improve water quality

This week, MEPs are due to endorse an agreement to reduce pollution and improve water quality within the EU.

The agreement reached between the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission also aims to improve access to sanitation in public spaces.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune was the lead negotiator on the law on behalf of the European People's Party grouping.

Advertisement

She says member states will have to routinely monitor for pathogens such as Covid-19, under the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.