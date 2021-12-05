Ireland South MEP says limits on animal transport would be unmitigated disaster

An Ireland South MEP says proposals to limit the transport of some animals would be an unmitigated disaster for Irish agriculture.

MEP Billy Kelleher was speaking after the Committee of Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport voted in favour of proposals by Green MEPs.

They recommend bans on transport of pregnant animals in the last third of gestation, bans on all transport of animals under 35 days and time limits of two hours for unweaned animals older than 35 days.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says it would sound a death knell for thousands of jobs in rural Ireland if the recommendations are adopted by European Parliament and taken on board by the Commission.

MEP Kelleher adds he will table alternative proposals when the issue becomes before a full session of Parliament next month.