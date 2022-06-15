Advertisement
Ireland South MEP says labeling fossil fuels as sustainable is green washing

Jun 15, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says labeling fossil fuels as sustainable is green washing
An Ireland South MEP says that labeling fossils fuels , such as gas and nucleur, as sustainable energy proposals is green washing.

It comes as MEP's in Environment and Economics Committees voted against an EU Commission proposal to label gas and nuclear power as sustainable energy sources.

Green Party MEP Grace O'Sullivan, whose constituency includes Kerry, says putting a green stamp of approval on gas, which is accelerating global warming, is not sustainable.

She says the vote, which is about labeling green ways of creating energy, will guide investors to green, sustainable investments in line with EU climate law.

MEP O'Sullivan says we can't rely on unstable partners and the vision is to move towards our own energy security.

She outlines how to transition away from fossil fuels:

