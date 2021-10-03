Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP says it's positive greater quota shares for Irish fishing fleet are to be sought

Oct 3, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says it's positive greater quota shares for Irish fishing fleet are to be sought Ireland South MEP says it's positive greater quota shares for Irish fishing fleet are to be sought
Photo: fiannafail.ie
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP says it's a positive step that greater quota shares for the Irish fishing fleet are to be sought.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has received confirmation from Minister Charlie McConalogue that he will seek greater quota shares.

MEP Kelleher says the Irish fishing sector is set to lose out massively as a result of Brexit, adding a nearly €26 million loss in 2021, will rise to a loss of nearly €43 million in 2026.

Advertisement

He says it's an absolute necessity that Minister McConalogue will seek an increase for Ireland's fish quotas as part of the review of the Common Fisheries Policy.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus