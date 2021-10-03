Ireland South MEP says it's positive greater quota shares for Irish fishing fleet are to be sought

An Ireland South MEP says it's a positive step that greater quota shares for the Irish fishing fleet are to be sought.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has received confirmation from Minister Charlie McConalogue that he will seek greater quota shares.

MEP Kelleher says the Irish fishing sector is set to lose out massively as a result of Brexit, adding a nearly €26 million loss in 2021, will rise to a loss of nearly €43 million in 2026.

Advertisement

He says it's an absolute necessity that Minister McConalogue will seek an increase for Ireland's fish quotas as part of the review of the Common Fisheries Policy.