Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP says European Parliament’s position on rewetting land too onerous on Ireland

May 26, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP says European Parliament’s position on rewetting land too onerous on Ireland Ireland South MEP says European Parliament’s position on rewetting land too onerous on Ireland
Photo: fiannafail.ie
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP says the European Parliament’s current position on rewetting land is too onerous on Ireland.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher says he welcomes the move from government to seek amendment to the Nature Restoration Law to lessen its impact on Irish agriculture.

An analysis by MEP Kelleher’s office into the current European Parliament proposal for the law, shows Ireland would need to re-wet over 150,000 hectares by 2050.

Advertisement

He says he will do his best to scale back the Parliament’s proposal to an achievable and manageable one from an Irish perspective.

MEP Kelleher says he has other concerns about the Nature Restoration Law in terms of maintaining green spaces in urban areas, which could impact on the ability to build houses.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus