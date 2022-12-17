Advertisement
Ireland South MEP says European energy union needed to protect energy security

Dec 17, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Photo: fiannafail.ie
An Ireland South MEP says a European Energy Union is needed to protect long-term energy security.

MEP Billy Kelleher says the establishment of an energy union should be accelerated, due in part to what he called the weaponisation of Europe’s energy supplies by Russia this year.

He was speaking after a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the interconnected energy single market.

MEP Kelleher adds this is necessary for businesses and vulnerable households, and for environmental reasons.

The Fianna Fáil MEP said an interconnected energy single market across Europe is the solution to the energy crisis and the financial burden of European citizens.

