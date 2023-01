An Ireland South MEP says an EU wide approach is needed to solve the significant medicine shortages in Ireland and across Europe.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune was speaking during an emergency debate in the European Parliament.

Reports suggest there are now 224 medicines out of stock in Ireland, with many other European countries experiencing shortages too.

MEP Clune says the European Commission is in contact with the industry and is trying to coordinate supplies as best as possible.