Ireland South MEP says EU ruling will drive down price of electric cars

Jun 12, 2022 16:06 By radiokerrynews
An Ireland South MEP says a new EU ruling will drive down the price of electric cars for Irish consumers.

MEP Deirdre Clune was speaking after the EU agreed to stop the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2035.

The rule aims to reduce car CO2 emissions by 100% over the next 13 years and is part of the EU’s 'Fit for 55’' package of climate change legislation.

MEP Clune says the newly-agreed deadline propels electric vehicles into the mainstream and sends a clear message to manufacturers.

