Ireland South MEP hits out at misinformation by politicians about Nature Restoration Law

An Ireland South MEP has hit out at misinformation by some politicians about the EU’s planned Nature Restoration Law.

The law aims to restore ecosystems, habitats and species across the EU’s land and sea areas.

It’s currently being negotiated at EU level, and one of the policies involves the rewetting of peatlands in member states.

It’s currently proposed that Ireland will be required to re-wet 116 thousand hectares, but it’s believed this will be reduced during the negotiations.

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace, whose constituency includes Kerry, says the rewetting of land will be done on state land by Bord na Móna and Coillte.

MEP Wallace adds any politicians claiming farmers will have their lands taken off them to be rewetted are deliberately lying.