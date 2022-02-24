Advertisement
Ireland South MEP condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Feb 24, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
VILCHA, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 13: Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard stand watch at the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus on February 13, 2022 in Vilcha, Ukraine. Russian forces are conducting large-scale military exercises in Belarus, across Ukraine's northern border, amid a tense diplomatic standoff between Russia and Ukraine's Western allies. Ukraine has warned that it is virtually encircled, with Russian troops massed on its northern, eastern and southern borders. The United States and other NATO countries have issued urgent alerts about a potential Russian invasion, hoping to deter Vladimir Putin by exposing his plans, while trying to negotiate a diplomatic solution. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
An MEP for Ireland South, which includes Kerry, has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Independent Mick Wallace says Russian president Vladimir Putin has shown weakness by reacting to the hysteria manifested by NATO and the US.

Mr Wallace believes that the actions of NATO forces and US President Joe Biden contributed to the outbreak of war and that it could have been avoided entirely.

Meanwhile, the Ireland South MEP also says that the US is taking advantage of Europe.

Mick Wallace believes that the US will benefit from the war by supplying fracked gas to European countries, which would have originated from Russia before the war.

He says Europe is too dependent on the US.

