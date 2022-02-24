Ireland South MEP condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

An MEP for Ireland South, which includes Kerry, has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Independent Mick Wallace says Russian president Vladimir Putin has shown weakness by reacting to the hysteria manifested by NATO and the US.

Mr Wallace believes that the actions of NATO forces and US President Joe Biden contributed to the outbreak of war and that it could have been avoided entirely.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ireland South MEP also says that the US is taking advantage of Europe.

Advertisement

Mick Wallace believes that the US will benefit from the war by supplying fracked gas to European countries, which would have originated from Russia before the war.

He says Europe is too dependent on the US.