Ireland South MEP calls for young Irish apply for DiscoverEU scheme

Mar 10, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP calls for young Irish apply for DiscoverEU scheme
An Ireland South MEP is calling on young Irish people to apply for one month free travel across Europe.

It’s open to young adults born between July 1st, 2004 and June 30th, 2005.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says it’s an opportunity for the 17 and 18 year old’s to cut the cost of their travel plans.

Applications for the DiscoverEU scheme will open from March 15th to 29th, with forms available on EU’s European Youth Portal.

Application forms are available on https://youth.europa.eu/discovereu_en.

