Ireland South MEP calls for September Bank Holiday

An Ireland South MEP is calling for an extra Bank Holiday in September.

MEP Billy Kelleher says the Irish people deserve an extra Bank Holiday, and the tourism and hospitality sectors need one.

The Fianna Fáil MEP believes a late September holiday might not be a long-term necessity, but it's needed after the 18 months everyone has endured.

MEP Kelleher added the government should consider this measure as a way of supporting local and regional economies, as well as giving a vaccine bonus to those who have had their jabs.