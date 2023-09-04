Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP calls for reform of the European Central Bank

Sep 4, 2023 11:33 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP calls for reform of the European Central Bank Ireland South MEP calls for reform of the European Central Bank
Photo: fiannafail.ie
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP has called for reform of the European Central Bank.

Billy Kelleher says the current mandate of price stability and 2% inflation rule may no longer be fit for purpose.

The Fianna Fáil MEP, who is a member of the ECON committee, (European Parliament’s Economics and Monetary Affairs committee), says the ECB’s primary objective is to maintain stability.

Advertisement

However, he says the last 18 months of rate hikes to force down inflation, shows decision makers don’t understand the pressures on people.

MEP Kelleher says homeowners and businesses can’t take any more interest rate rises, and the ECB needs more emphasis on economic growth and price stability.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus