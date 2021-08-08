Ireland South MEP calls for full review of COVID-19 regulations to reflect vaccine success

An Ireland South MEP says he believes there should be a complete review of all COVID-19 restrictions due to the successful vaccine rollout.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher says it's high time that COVID-19 regulations are reviewed in their entirety because the Irish people must feel the bonus that comes from exceeding all expectations with the vaccine uptake.

He adds there needs to be a new, revised and simplified set of rules that reflects the progress that has been made.

MEP Kelleher says the music and late night hospitality sectors need to know what happens next and when it will happen.

The Fianna Fáil MEP believes it's time the Irish people, especially young people, got to their lives again now that the most vulnerable citizens are vaccinated.