Ireland South MEP calls for establishment of a new health committee

Jan 29, 2023 12:01 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune is calling for the establishment of a dedicated Health Committee at the European Parliament.

Currently the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee oversees public health issues affecting EU members including Ireland.

MEP Clune, who represents Kerry, is looking for health to be given a higher priority.

She believes the pandemic has highlighted the need for enhanced legislation regarding cross border health threats and equal access to healthcare.

