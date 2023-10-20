Advertisement
News

Ireland South MEP appointed lead negotiator for European customs reform

Oct 20, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP appointed lead negotiator for European customs reform
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP, who represents Kerry, has been named as lead negotiator for European customs reform.

Deirdre Clune was appointed to the role recently, which aims to revise the European Union’s customs code.

She describes it as the most ambitious and comprehensive reform of the EU Customs Union since its establishment. (in 1968)

Advertisement

The Fine Gael MEP says the proposed measure present a data-driven vision which will simplify the customs process for businesses.

MEP Clune claims the reforms will collectively save Member States, including Ireland ,up to €2 billion a year in operating costs.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council to review closure of N70 in early November in bid to reduce schedule to week-nights only
Advertisement
Call for generators to stop South Kerry water outage when power out
Tralee nursing home found to require significant action to ensure full compliance with fire precautions
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee nursing home found to require significant action to ensure full compliance with fire precautions
Councillor urges Kerry County Council to purchase prominent building in Castleisland
Call for generators to stop South Kerry water outage when power out
Kerry woman appointed as AIB’s new Managing Director Retail Banking
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus