An Ireland South MEP, who represents Kerry, has been named as lead negotiator for European customs reform.

Deirdre Clune was appointed to the role recently, which aims to revise the European Union’s customs code.

She describes it as the most ambitious and comprehensive reform of the EU Customs Union since its establishment. (in 1968)

The Fine Gael MEP says the proposed measure present a data-driven vision which will simplify the customs process for businesses.

MEP Clune claims the reforms will collectively save Member States, including Ireland ,up to €2 billion a year in operating costs.