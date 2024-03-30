A Fianna Fáil European election candidate says an evidence based approach is needed around the bi-annual changing of clocks.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, who is running in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, was speaking ahead of the clocks going forward tonight.

She says an informed debate is needed on whether the changing of times impacts health, energy and agriculture.

Ms Ní Mhurchú claims the majority of people in the EU are in favour of scrapping daylights savings.

She says winding the clocks forward every March may actually be a backwards step.