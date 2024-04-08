A candidate for the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry, says the EU needs to pay traditional custodians of bogs as well as ensuring peatlands are protected.

People Before Profit's Cian Prendiville is running in the European Parliament elections this June.

The European Commission has referred Ireland to the EU Court of Justice for failing to stop turf-cutting in areas designated to conserve raised bogs and blanket bogs.

Cian Prendiville says bogs need to be protected but the EU also needs to ensure that people who work on and manage peatlands should be paid as well.