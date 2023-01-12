Advertisement
IPAS will investigate any alleged incidents at direct provision centres

Jan 12, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The state agency responsible for direct provision centres will investigate any alleged incidents at its centres.

The International Protection Accommodation Services says it cannot comment on individual cases, after the alleged incident of violent disorder in Hotel Killarney on New Year’s night.

Eight men were charged with public order offences in relation to the alleged incidents on January 1st at the direct provision centre.

The Department of Integration says it cannot comment when An Garda Síochána are already involved, as it may prejudice any investigation or court case.

It says for any alleged incident at an IPAS accommodation centre, the centre is required to provide an incident report and the matter will be investigated by IPAS, as appropriate.

