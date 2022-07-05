Advertisement
IPAS defends decision to move asylum seekers to alternative accommodation

Jul 5, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
IPAS defends decision to move asylum seekers to alternative accommodation
Protest outside Park Lodge direction provision centre, Park Road, Killarney
The International Protection Accommodation Services has defended the decision to move asylum seekers to alternative accommodation.

A spokesperson for IPAS has acknowledged the moving of residents has created disruption but says it's necessary to do.

It comes as 45 asylum seekers in Park Lodge, Killarney staged a protest last week as they alleged they were given 24 hours’ notice to leave their accommodation centre.

IPAS says the increase in people seeking international protection means that available accommodation must be managed to best reflect the needs of those arriving.

 

 

