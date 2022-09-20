Investigation into drowning of siblings in Ballybunion still ongoing

The investigation into the drowning of two people in Ballybunion during the summer is continuing, according to Gardaí.

While it's likely that the deaths of the brother and sister will be deemed accidental, this matter will be decided later in the year by the Coronor's Court.

Dessie Byrne, a 53-year-old carpenter from Roscommon, drowned in Ballybunion along with his sister Muriel Eriksson, on Thursday August 4th.

They were on a day trip to Kerry at the time, and Ms Eriksson was back in Ireland on holidays from her home in Sweden.

Both were strong swimmers and it's not yet known how they got into difficulties, or if they got caught by rip currents.

Several people were involved in the efforts to rescue them and all of them are being interviewed as part of the investigation.

A Garda spokesman told Radio Kerry that the list of people being interviewed, also includes witnesses who were on the beach, and those who attempted to resussitate Mr Byrne with CPR.

He said that once this process is complete, a file will be sent to the local Coroner, and an inquest will be held in Tralee later in the year.

He said it's the duty of the Coroner to deem a cause of death at the inquest.