Gardaí are continuing to investigate the discovery of the bodies of an elderly couple in Kenmare.

The bodies of Phyllis and Tony Gilbert, who were in their 80s, were discovered at a house in the Dromnevane estate on Sunday morning.

Post-mortem examinations have been completed by the Office of the State Pathologist.

Advertisement

Gardaí say they are not releasing the results of the post-mortems for operational reasons.