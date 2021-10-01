Intervention needed from highest levels of Government to address UHK issues

Intervention is needed from the highest levels of Government to address issues at University Hospital Kerry.

That's according to Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin who raised the issue in the Dáil yesterday.

He was speaking after four surgeons from UHK wrote to GPs saying non-urgent surgical referrals will no longer be accepted.

This is because there are 2,200 patients waiting to be seen in the surgical out-patients department.

Deputy Griffin is calling for a plan to be implemented to ensure the people of Kerry have the health service they deserve:

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says he knows the situation at University Hospital Kerry has deteriorated a lot in recent weeks.

He says most hospitals have seen an increase in waiting lists, but adds he will ask the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to look at the situation at UHK: