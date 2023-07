An International start-up company is seeking Kerry farmers to take part in a pilot project.

Skillicorn Technologies, which has bases in the US and UK, extracts energy, nutrients and water from waste, including farm waste.

The company says the project could increase farmers' income by up to 10 times per hectare.

Dr Paul Skillicorn is co-founder of Skillicorn Technologies; He says there is great potential in Kerry.

