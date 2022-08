The International Space Station has tweeted a video showing a birds-eye view of County Kerry during the hot weather spell.

The view from the space station shows the exceptionally clear skies across Kerry and Cork over the past few days.

Stunning view of Kerry and Cork from the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/TJdDakZJ6V — Colin O’Connor 🇺🇦 (@colinoconnor) August 9, 2022