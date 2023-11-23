International protection applicants arrive in Killarney

Radio Kerry has learned that international protection applicants have arrived in Killarney where they've moved into State-provided accommodation.

The asylum seekers arrived yesterday at the Kings Court Inn/ Harmony Inn guesthouse on the Muckross Road.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Department of Integration for a comment.

It’s understood some 70 men are to live in the accommodation while their applications for international protection are being processed.

Kerry County Council had asked the Department of Integration to reconsider its decision to move the men to Killarney, outlining concerns in relation to the lack of available support services for asylum seekers.

There’s also been a recent public meeting on the issue as well as a protest march in Killarney last Saturday.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said he was disappointed that he had not been notified of the men’s arrival despite getting notification from Minister Roderic O’Gorman’s office that there would be a meeting between the Department of Integration and Killarney residents.

He addressed a series of questions to Minister O’Gorman including what health care provisions are being made by the Government given that medical practitioners in Killarney have no capacity to treat new patients.