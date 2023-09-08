Advertisement
International conference in Kerry hears human action has failed to address climate change

Sep 8, 2023 17:48 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the John McCarthy AI Summer School in the RDI hub, Killorglin, Kerry on Friday were Prof. Marguerite Nyhan, Ass Prof UCC, Ashley Shak, Sustainabilty Lead, Dogpatch Labs, Joan Mulvihill, Siemens, Julian Kakarott, CEO, CarbonStack, Dhairya Bhatt, Zenadrone, Liam Cronin, CEO, RDI hub, Eamonn Galvin, KnowCarbon and Prof Vinny Cahill, TCD. Photo: Don MacMonagle
An international conference in Kerry has heard that it’s human action that’s failed to address climate change.

Artificial intelligence in agriculture, transport, and carbon reduction was discussed by academics and industry leaders from all over the world at this year’s John McCarthy AI  Summer School in Killorglin.

The fourth John McCarthy AI - or artificial intelligence - Summer School took place at the RDI Hub in Killorglin today and yesterday.

The event is named after John McCarthy, the Stanford professor who coined the term artificial intelligence, and whose father was from Cromane.

The theme this year being AI for Sustainability, and academics and industry leaders from all over the world came together in person and online to discuss artificial intelligence in agriculture, transport, and carbon reduction.

A recent report from the EPA projected Ireland will fall well short of its 2030 climate target, which aims for a 51% reduction in greenhouse gases.

Joan Mulvihill, Digitalisation and Sustainability Lead at technology company, Siemens told the John McCarthy AI Summer School that despite the huge opportunities artificial intelligence offers, it’s humans that have failed to address climate change.

 

