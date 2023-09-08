International conference in Kerry hears human action has failed to address climate change

An international conference in Kerry has heard that it’s human action that’s failed to address climate change.

Artificial intelligence in agriculture, transport, and carbon reduction was discussed by academics and industry leaders from all over the world at this year’s John McCarthy AI Summer School in Killorglin.

The fourth John McCarthy AI - or artificial intelligence - Summer School took place at the RDI Hub in Killorglin today and yesterday.

The event is named after John McCarthy, the Stanford professor who coined the term artificial intelligence, and whose father was from Cromane.

The theme this year being AI for Sustainability, and academics and industry leaders from all over the world came together in person and online to discuss artificial intelligence in agriculture, transport, and carbon reduction.

A recent report from the EPA projected Ireland will fall well short of its 2030 climate target, which aims for a 51% reduction in greenhouse gases.

Joan Mulvihill, Digitalisation and Sustainability Lead at technology company, Siemens told the John McCarthy AI Summer School that despite the huge opportunities artificial intelligence offers, it’s humans that have failed to address climate change.