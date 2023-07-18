Advertisement
International acts to perform in Tralee for August festival

Jul 18, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrynews
International acts to perform in Tralee for August festival
International acts will perform in Tralee this August for the county’s newest festival.

Féile Trá Lí - the Tralee StreetFest will take place between August 18th and 22nd; it’ll run alongside the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

It’s being organised by Kerry County Council in collaboration with Tralee Vintners, Tralee Chamber Alliance, Fáilte Ireland and the town’s wider business community.

Mark Sullivan, who is a member of Tralee Vintners and Tralee Chamber Alliance as well as general manager of the Rose Hotel, predicts the festival will be a success.

There’ll be a stage on Denny Street with nightly performances and a stage in The Square hosting daily and nighty performances.

Mr Sullivan says everyone involved in organising Féile Trá Lí has worked well together to launch the event:

