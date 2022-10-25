Interim works to commence on N70 road in Killorglin in Mid-November

Kerry County Council has confirmed works will be carried out on the Killarney Road in Killorglin.

Interim repair works between Laune Bridge and the FEXCO Hub, will commence in Mid-November.

Approximately 1km of the 2.5km stretch of pavement will be repaired as part of these works.

€200,000 funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland has been obtained for the repair works and an application will be submitted to An Bord Pleanala to progress further work on the footpath and cycleway.

Meanwhile, Cllr Michael Cahill has called on the Minister for Transport and TII, to provide funding for a dedicated Maintenance Crew for the Ring of Kerry Road.