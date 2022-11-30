Advertisement
Intelligence-led Garda operation carried out in Kerry as part of crackdown on human trafficking

Nov 30, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí have identified 46 people allegedly purchasing sex over just two days last week, as part of a national crackdown on human trafficking.

One person in the south west informed gardaí there are a number of people in their area, whom they believe have been trafficked into the country.

Kerry was one of the areas where intelligence-led Garda operations were carried out on Thursday and Friday last.

Another in the east of the country, reported a suspected pimp, whom they believe has financial control of a number of people living locally.

Superintendent Derek Maguire explains what happens, when someone's been identified as a victim of human trafficking:

