Intelligence-led Garda operation carried out in Kerry as part of crackdown on human trafficking

Gardaí have identified 46 people allegedly purchasing sex over just two days last week, as part of a national crackdown on human trafficking.

One person in the south west informed gardaí there are a number of people in their area, whom they believe have been trafficked into the country.

Kerry was one of the areas where intelligence-led Garda operations were carried out on Thursday and Friday last.

Another in the east of the country, reported a suspected pimp, whom they believe has financial control of a number of people living locally.

Superintendent Derek Maguire explains what happens, when someone's been identified as a victim of human trafficking: