News

Integration Minister won’t reverse decision to house asylum seekers in Killarney

Nov 14, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Integration Minister won’t reverse decision to house asylum seekers in Killarney
The Minister for Integration will not meet a delegation from Killarney or reverse a decision to house additional asylum seekers in the town.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae met with Minister Roderic O'Gorman this afternoon, following a public meeting of concerned Killarney residents on Sunday night.

The Department of Integration is proposing to locate 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn on the Muckross Road in the town.

There’s been criticism of this for several reasons, including existing pressure on services and fears for the town’s tourism industry.

Deputy Healy-Rae said the Minister told him he wasn’t in a position to meet a deputation from Killarney, and noted that contracts are already in place so the process can’t be stopped.

Michael Healy-Rae Photo: Kerry County Council
Advertisement
