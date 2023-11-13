Integration Minister urged to meet Killarney residents

The Minister for Integration is being urged to meet with residents in Killarney about plans to house some 70 international protection applicants in the town.

The call’s been made by Deputy Danny Healy-Rae and Cllr Marie Moloney who were among the politicians who attended last night's public meeting at the Killarney Avenue Hotel.

Councillors from the Killarney Municipal District said the town doesn’t have the capacity to accommodate the asylum seekers.

They said health services, including GP availability, are stretched to the limit.

Cllr Marie Moloney said the authorities may choose to house international protection applicants in Killarney because of the availability of tourism beds but she said Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and others don’t seem to consider the pressure this puts on health and other services in the area.

The Labour councillor said Minister O’Gorman needs to meet local people.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said plans to house over 70 international protection applicants in Co Tipperary have been put on hold; he said this needs to happen in Killarney.

TD Danny Healy-Rae said it needs to be harder to get into this country.