Advertisement
News

Integration Minister urged to meet Killarney residents

Nov 13, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Integration Minister urged to meet Killarney residents
Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The Minister for Integration is being urged to meet with residents in Killarney about plans to house some 70 international protection applicants in the town.

The call’s been made by Deputy Danny Healy-Rae and Cllr Marie Moloney who were among the politicians who attended last night's public meeting at the Killarney Avenue Hotel.

Councillors from the Killarney Municipal District said the town doesn’t have the capacity to accommodate the asylum seekers.

Advertisement

They said health services, including GP availability, are stretched to the limit.

Cllr Marie Moloney said the authorities may choose to house international protection applicants in Killarney because of the availability of tourism beds but she said Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and others don’t seem to consider the pressure this puts on health and other services in the area.

The Labour councillor said Minister O’Gorman needs to meet local people.

Advertisement

 

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said plans to house over 70 international protection applicants in Co Tipperary have been put on hold; he said this needs to happen in Killarney.

Advertisement

TD Danny Healy-Rae said it needs to be harder to get into this country.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Norma Foley to bring concerns about asylum seekers in Killarney to Integration Minister
Advertisement
Rent in Kerry up 13.5% in the last 12 months
Fexco reports strong financial and operational performance in 2022
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost €1 million in funding allocated for flooding works in Listowel
Fexco reports strong financial and operational performance in 2022
Winner of the Listowel Food Fair Local Food Hero Award announced
Weekend results and team of the week
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus