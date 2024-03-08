Advertisement
Institute of Career Guidance Counsellors holding its national conference in Kerry this weekend

Mar 8, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Institute of Career Guidance Counsellors holding its national conference in Kerry this weekend
Career guidance counsellors from across the Ireland will gather in Tralee this weekend.

The Institute of Career Guidance Counsellors is holding its annual National Conference in MTU Tralee today and tomorrow.

Keynote speakers include author and psychotherapist Dr Richard Hogan, and the president of the UK Institute of Career Development Institute Prof Peter Robertson.

Tomorrow will also include the launch of 'Career Opportunities with Irish: Deiseanna Gairmeacha le Gaeilge'.

That campaign will give information on career options, apprenticeships, further education courses, bursaries, scholarships and other opportunities for Irish speaking students.

The Kerry branch of the ICG organised the national conference, in collaboration with the Institute of Career Guidance Counsellors' Head Office and National Executive.

