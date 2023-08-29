Inquest into death of mother in childbirth at UHK expected to continue into September

The solicitor of a woman who died in childbirth at UHK last year, expects the inquest into her death to take a number of days.

Conor Murphy, who represents the family of Tatenda Mukwata, says the review is of the utmost importance.

Ms Mukwata died at University Hospital Kerry on April 21st 2022, while giving birth to a healthy baby girl, named Eva (Ava).

The mother of four’s family were told by the HSE that a review would commence last September, however, Mr Murphy says it has yet to be produced, which has been extremely frustrating for the family.

The inquest into the death begins in Tralee tomorrow; Mr Murphy says the delays so far have been unacceptable.