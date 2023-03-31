Advertisement
News

Inquest into brother and sister drowning hears there was a rip current in Ballybunion

Mar 31, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Inquest into brother and sister drowning hears there was a rip current in Ballybunion Inquest into brother and sister drowning hears there was a rip current in Ballybunion
Share this article

An inquest has ruled that a brother and sister whose bodies were found in the water at Ballybunion last year died by accidental drowning.

The bodies of 51-year-old Dessie Byrne of Lecarrow, Co Roscommon, and his sister, 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson from Malmö, Sweden, were recovered from the water on the evening of August 4th.

The court heard that there had been a significant rip current in the area at the time.

Advertisement

An inquest in Listowel District Court today heard evidence from those who first saw the bodies, as well as first responders and lifeguards on duty.

Coroner Helen Lucey gave the same verdict for the brother and sister, which was death by misadventure, and cause of death, was accidental drowning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus