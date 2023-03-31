Inquest into brother and sister drowning hears there was a rip current in Ballybunion

An inquest has ruled that a brother and sister whose bodies were found in the water at Ballybunion last year died by accidental drowning.

The bodies of 51-year-old Dessie Byrne of Lecarrow, Co Roscommon, and his sister, 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson from Malmö, Sweden, were recovered from the water on the evening of August 4th.

The court heard that there had been a significant rip current in the area at the time.

An inquest in Listowel District Court today heard evidence from those who first saw the bodies, as well as first responders and lifeguards on duty.

Coroner Helen Lucey gave the same verdict for the brother and sister, which was death by misadventure, and cause of death, was accidental drowning.