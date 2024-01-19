Advertisement
INMO general secretary doesn’t agree with new protocol at UHK

Jan 19, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
INMO general secretary doesn’t agree with new protocol at UHK
The general secretary of the INMO doesn’t agree that a new University Hospital Kerry protocol is good for patient safety.

The practice, which became policy nationally in 2015, was only introduced in UHK recently, and HSE CEO, Bernard Gloster says this protocol ensures better patient safety.

When there are 20 people or more people above what should be in the emergency department, these patients must to be moved to wards.

Phil Ní Sheaghda from Ceanna Trá/Ventry is general secretary of the Irish Nurses' and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Speaking from Killarney, where she attended the launch of the union's new Kerry branch, she disagrees with the CEO’s views on the protocol.

