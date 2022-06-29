Advertisement
INMO calls for consultants to see patients out of hours at University Hospital Kerry

Jun 29, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
INMO calls for consultants to see patients out of hours at University Hospital Kerry
There’s a call for consultants at University Hospital Kerry to see patients out of hours.

That’s according to industrial organiser with the Irish Nurses' and Midwives' Organisation, Liam Conway, who says the situation at UHK is unsustainable.

He says there are health and safety concerns in the facility, after there were 27 patients waiting on trolleys there yesterday, 24 on Monday, and a further 21 today.

Liam Conway says UHK needs more beds, and consultants need to see patients out-of-hours, as well as scans being available for patients outside of regular working hours.

 

INMO representative, Liam Conway also believes the delay in discharging patients from University Hospital Kerry, particularly older ones, is an issue that needs to be addressed.

He says funding and resources are required in Kerry, as patients can't get into rehabilitation facilities or can't get home care facilities, which results in delayed discharge from UHK.

