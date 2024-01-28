Advertisement
Inland Fisheries Ireland seeking to recruit seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry

Jan 28, 2024 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Inland Fisheries Ireland seeking to recruit seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry
Inland Fisheries Ireland officers
Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking to recruit seasonal fisheries officers in Kerry.

The body is seeking to hire 38 temporary staff, with five posts available in Kerry.

These officers will be deployed across 15 counties from April to September; the Kerry roles will be based in Kenmare, Tralee, and Listowel.

The officers will help maintain and conserve Ireland’s fisheries resource, and support the implementation and enforcement of the provisions of relevant directives and acts.

Starting salaries of €29,053, per annum pro rata, are on offer, and Seasonal Fisheries Officers can also earn up to €3,639 extra via an unsocial hours allowance.

Enquiries can be made to [email protected].

https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/news/press-releases/ifi-launches-new-recruitment-drive-for-52-seasonal-posts

 

