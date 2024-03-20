Advertisement
Injured paraglider rescued after crash on Conor Pass described as "extremely fortunate"

Mar 20, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Injured paraglider rescued after crash on Conor Pass described as "extremely fortunate"
An injured paraglider, who had to be rescued after crashing into the side of a mountain on the Conor Pass, has been described as "extremely fortunate".

That's according to officer-in-charge Frank Heidtke, of Dingle Coast Guard, which co-ordinated last night's rescue operation.

The mission also involved Valentia Coast Guard, Kerry Mountain Rescue, the HSE and gardaí.

The man had to be lowered more than 50m to the road in the dark, amid heavy rain, and with the threat of rockfall, before he could be taken to UHK by ambulance.

Mr Heidtke says the man was lucky the injuries to his shoulder and ankle were not much worse:

