Inflatable toys banned on open waters at Kerry beaches

The use of inflatable toys is to be banned on open waters at Kerry beaches.

As part of the Beach Bye Laws, it was agreed to ban any water device that’s capable of being inflated and intended for use in shallow water and or a swimming pool.

Advertisement

These are devices that are capable of carrying people, such as lilos.

Advertisement

This doesn’t include any buoyancy aid compliant with an approved safety standard, like arm-bands.

Inflatable kayaks and inflatable stand-up boards, which are suitable for use in inshore coastal waters, are also not included in the ban.