Independent councillor says cross-border roads funding is smack in the face to taxpayers in the South

An Independent councillor has slammed the Government for funding roads infrastructure in a jurisdiction which does not pay taxes to this state.

Johnny Healy-Rae was reacting to €800 million investment in cross-border projects announced yesterday.

€600 million of the cross-border funding will go towards upgrading the A5, which runs through Derry and Tyrone and connects Donegal to Dublin.

Advertisement

Last week, over €30 million in funding was allocated to Kerry County Council for investment in regional and local roads.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae believes this should have increased by almost €2 million to maintain the budget, however, it was a reduction of almost €1 million.

The Independent councillor says the announcement is a smack in the face of the taxpayers of Kerry and the rest of Ireland.

Advertisement

He says it highlights the Transport Minister’s unwillingness to fund roads in the South.