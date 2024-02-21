Advertisement
Independent councillor says cross-border roads funding is smack in the face to taxpayers in the South

Feb 21, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
An Independent councillor has slammed the Government for funding roads infrastructure in a jurisdiction which does not pay taxes to this state.

Johnny Healy-Rae was reacting to €800 million investment in cross-border projects announced yesterday.

€600 million of the cross-border funding will go towards upgrading the A5, which runs through Derry and Tyrone and connects Donegal to Dublin.

Last week, over €30 million in funding was allocated to Kerry County Council for investment in regional and local roads.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae believes this should have increased by almost €2 million to maintain the budget, however, it was a reduction of almost €1 million.

The Independent councillor says the announcement is a smack in the face of the taxpayers of Kerry and the rest of Ireland.

He says it highlights the Transport Minister’s unwillingness to fund roads in the South.

