Independent cllr urges council to introduce to ease traffic congestion at Glebe car park

A Killarney councillor says Kerry County Council must introduce measures to ease traffic congestion around the Glebe Car Park.

At the recent meeting of Killarney MD, Martin Grady asked the council to act to eliminate what he described as needless delays in the area.

Independent councillor, Martin Grady raised a motion requesting the installation of LED car space display boards at the Glebe car park in Killarney.

The council responded advising that it previously sought quotations around such infrastructure for its car parks and approach roads; however, the estimated cost was in excess of €1 million.

Cllr Grady said that cost was in relation to all council car parks and requested that the Glebe car park in particular be looked at.

The Independent councillor said it was a cul-de-sac and requested an indicator showing available spaces or a barrier allowing one in - one out be looked at.

The council said funding for such projects will be applied for under relevant schemes as they arise.