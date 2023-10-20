Increase to 11,000 people on UHK waiting lists

There’s been a rise in the numbers waiting for appointments at University Hospital Kerry, with 11,000 people now on lists.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future.

Almost 11,000 (10,986) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of September.

There are also another 2,702 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of September, show there are 10,440 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

That’s up 668 people or a rise of 7% on September last year, and a jump of 284 people between August and September this year.

There are 546 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of September.

This is down considerably, a drop of 284 people or 34% on September last year, and represents a fall of 143 people or a 21% drop between August and September this year.