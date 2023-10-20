Advertisement
News

Increase to 11,000 people on UHK waiting lists

Oct 20, 2023 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Increase to 11,000 people on UHK waiting lists
Share this article

There’s been a rise in the numbers waiting for appointments at University Hospital Kerry, with 11,000 people now on lists.

That’s according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

There are also another 2,700 people who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future.

Advertisement

Almost 11,000 (10,986) people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of September.

There are also another 2,702 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

These figures, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund from the end of September, show there are 10,440 people awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK.

Advertisement

That’s up 668 people or a rise of 7% on September last year, and a jump of 284 people between August and September this year.

There are 546 people awaiting inpatients’ appointments at UHK, including for endoscopies, as of the end of September.

This is down considerably, a drop of 284 people or 34% on September last year, and represents a fall of 143 people or a 21% drop between August and September this year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two groups from Kerry shortlisted for national heritage awards
Advertisement
Council says maintenance of waste water facility in Currow is Uisce Eireann’s responsibility
World leaders in aquatech gather in Killarney for conference
Advertisement

Recommended

Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry FC season ends tonight
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Laois appoint McNulty once more
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus