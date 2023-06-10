Increase in the number of new cars sold in Kerry

There has been an increase in new cars registered in Kerry from January to May this year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

The SIMI official 231 new vehicle registrations statistics, show a rise of new car registrations in Kerry, compared with the same period last year.

Advertisement

Just over 1500 (1505) new cars were registered in Kerry in the first five months of the year.

That’s an increase of almost 8% on the same period in 2022, when over 1300 (1395) vehicles were registered.

There were 197 electric vehicles registered in Kerry so far this year, almost a 38% increase

Advertisement

Nationally the number of new car registrations is 74,542 an increase of 18.2% from the same period in 2022, while the sale of new electric vehicles is up 56%.