Increase in parking availability for Kerry Mayo clash

The Kerry County Bard and the Austin Stack Park Committee have increased parking availability for tomorrow night’s Allianz league clash between Kerry and Mayo.

In February, controversy arose when 106 parking fines were issued outside the stadium for breaches to do with interfering with the flow of traffic.

Parking spaces for spectators have been acquired outside the Rose Hotel, on the Fel’s Point site and on the Munster Technological University south campus in Clash until 10pm.

Cars can also be parked outside the Kerry County Council buildings on the right hand side.

Secretary of the Austin Stack Park committee Eamonn O’Sullivan says each parking option is less than a 10 minute walk to the stadium and he hopes it will alleviate some of the problems previously experienced.