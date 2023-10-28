Advertisement
Increase in Kerry households using toilet as a bin

Oct 28, 2023 16:33 By radiokerrynews
News 15102923. No Repro Fee. Uisce Eireann and Clean Coasts are urging the public to continue to ‘Think Before You Flush’ as alarmingly a recent survey has revealed an increase in the disposal of wipes and other sanitary products down the toilet. . Those aged under 35 are almost twice as likely to dispose of products down the toilet, compared to those aged over 35, and almost three times as likely compared to those over 55. Pictured are Mary O’ Hara, Uisce Eireann, June Curtin, Think Before You Flush Ambassador and Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manger, Clean Coasts. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.
There’s been an increase in Kerry households using the toilet as a bin.

Uisce Éireann and Clean Coasts are urging the public to continue to Think Before You Flush, as a recent survey revealed an increase in the disposal of wipes and other sanitary products down the toilet.

They say whether labelled as flushable or not, wipes should never be disposed of in toilets, and that minor adjustments to daily habits can prevent such waste appearing along rivers and beaches.

Those aged under 35 are almost twice as likely to dispose of products such as wipes and cotton buds down the toilet, compared to those aged over 35.

Uisce Éireann's head of asset operations, Tom Cuddy is appealing to people in Kerry to think before they flush.

