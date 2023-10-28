Increase in Kerry households using toilet as a bin

There’s been an increase in Kerry households using the toilet as a bin.

Uisce Éireann and Clean Coasts are urging the public to continue to Think Before You Flush, as a recent survey revealed an increase in the disposal of wipes and other sanitary products down the toilet.

They say whether labelled as flushable or not, wipes should never be disposed of in toilets, and that minor adjustments to daily habits can prevent such waste appearing along rivers and beaches.

Those aged under 35 are almost twice as likely to dispose of products such as wipes and cotton buds down the toilet, compared to those aged over 35.

Uisce Éireann's head of asset operations, Tom Cuddy is appealing to people in Kerry to think before they flush.