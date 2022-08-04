In Kerry, Taoiseach says cost of living package to be announced in September

A special package to help people deal with the cost of living will be introduced in September, according to An Taoiseach.

Speaking in Dún Chaoin this afternoon, Mícheál Martin said that this week’s exchequer figures which showed a €5 billion surplus will give the government an opportunity to implement another cost of living package.

While he didn’t have an exact figure for the package, he said it will be separate to the budget, which will also aim at tackling costs for families.

An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said some of the benefits of that package will be felt immediately: