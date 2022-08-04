Advertisement
News

In Kerry, Taoiseach says cost of living package to be announced in September

Aug 4, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
In Kerry, Taoiseach says cost of living package to be announced in September In Kerry, Taoiseach says cost of living package to be announced in September
Share this article

A special package to help people deal with the cost of living will be introduced in September, according to An Taoiseach.

Speaking in Dún Chaoin this afternoon, Mícheál Martin said that this week’s exchequer figures which showed a €5 billion surplus will give the government an opportunity to implement another cost of living package.

While he didn’t have an exact figure for the package, he said it will be separate to the budget, which will also aim at tackling costs for families.

Advertisement

An Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said some of the benefits of that package will be felt immediately:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus