IHREC says government must ensure there's enough accommodation for asylum seekers

Jan 30, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
IHREC says government must ensure there's enough accommodation for asylum seekers
A bespoke plan needs to be put in place by government to ensure there is enough accommodation for asylum seekers.

That’s the view of Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission; who says the government must provide more support to Killarney.

She says accepting asylum seekers into Ireland isn’t a choice, it’s a legal obligation.

Ms Gibney says the arrival of refugees and homelessness are separate issues; and the onus is on the government to look at permanent solutions to the accommodation crisis.

 

