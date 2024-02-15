Advertisement
IFA President says county meeting aims to restore orderly operations in Kerry

Feb 15, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
The president of the Irish Farmers Association will chair a meeting in Kerry tomorrow evening.

Francie Gorman says it's aimed at restoring orderly operations and addressing long-standing issues in the county IFA branch.

County Officers of IFA Kerry and county commodity chairs were invited to attend the meeting - in an Association letter sent out this week.

It stated that if orderly operations are not possible, the chair reserves the right to propose some or all officers and members in Kerry, be removed or suspended from office.

Mr Gorman says he will engage with both sides of the Kerry IFA, in an effort to resolve a long-standing rift in the branch.

And you can hear this interview with Francie Gorman in full on this evening’s Agritime programme with Sari Houlihan between 7-8.

