IFA calls on community to rally around family of man killed in North Kerry farming accident

The IFA is calling on the community to rally around the family of a man killed in a North Kerry farming accident.

He’s been named locally as Michael Carmody; he was in his 70s and lived in Smearla Bridge.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene near Duagh yesterday afternoon, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IFA’s Farm Family Chair, Alice Doyle, is reminding everyone that it’s a busy time on the farm, and on the roads as farmers undertake their work.

She’s appealing to motorists to be patient on the roads, and for everyone to be safe on and off the farm.

She’s offering hers and the IFA’s sympathies to Mr Carmody’s family, and hopes the community will rally around them at this difficult time.